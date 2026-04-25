Young badminton player receives support ahead of regional champs

The Masonic Lodges of the Mark Master Masons, and the Allied Masonic Degrees of the South and East Caribbean, have presented young national badminton player Lyam Clarke with some much needed support, as he prepares for the upcoming CAREBCO Championships slated for Jamaica in August.

Nine-year-old Clarke, who is a student of Warrens Primary, will be a part of the Barbados team to the regional championships, and he is looking forward to doing well.

District Grand Secretary Wendell Walker, says the presentation forms part of the Masonic Lodges’ continued community outreach efforts, aimed at supporting and engaging with the wider community.