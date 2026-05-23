Five months of workshops and developmental programmes are set to culminate from June 4th as 19 young calypsonians prepare to honour musical roots through Today’s Vocal Fruit.

Manager of Rhythms of Legacy, Randy Eastmond, said the show targets youth between the ages of 12 and 35 and will showcase approximately 19 performers across all genres of calypso for the 2026 Crop Over season.

He made the comments during the programme’s first pop-up event at Sky Mall.

Mr. Eastmond stressed that Rhythms of Legacy provides an avenue to help keep young people focused and away from negative behaviour.

Three of the contestants also expressed excitement ahead of their performances, which begin at the Daphne Joseph-Hackett Theatre.