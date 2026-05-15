A number of young people are being given an opportunity to acquire new skills and improve their employability through a partnership between the National Transformation Initiative and The King’s Trust.

The initiative involves training sessions designed to strengthen participants’ ability to present themselves professionally and market their skills and competencies through well-written curriculum vitae and cover letters, while also building confidence in how they approach job opportunities.

During the 12-week programme, held at the Black Bess Pavilion and Resource Centre, participants are also being introduced to NTI-Coursera courses that complement those skills.

The NTI’s Youth and Community Engagement Officer, Taahir Bulbulia, says the initiative is empowering young people.

He added that feedback from participants has been positive.