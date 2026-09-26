Young people urged to learn about disaster risks

Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Elizabeth Riley, is highlighting the importance of young people knowing about the risks that are likely to affect their communities.

Ms Riley says learning institutions have a role to play in teaching students about the diversity of hazards that affect the region.

She was speaking at a ceremony to recognise 30 undergraduate students of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, who completed practical training in emergency preparedness, first aid, fire safety and disaster response.

The Executive Director is also applauding how the course brings people and groups together to address the impact of natural disasters.