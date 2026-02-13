Young Tridents finish strong with 6 goal win in CONCACAF WC qualifiers

Barbados Under-17 footballers this evening ended their CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on a high, defeating St Martin 6–nil.

An own goal by Lendsey Benjamin got the ball rolling before Jacob Gollop converted a penalty with a shot to the bottom right corner in the 17th minute.

In the 26th minute, Reuben Garnes-Alleyne got his name on the scoresheet to give the young Tridents a 3–nil advantage at the half.

Gollop was back at it again in the 70th minute, firing home from the centre of the box thanks to an assist by Amari Small.

Small then got one of his own in the 84th minute, and three minutes later, Jamarco Johnson sealed the deal for the Bajans.

Barbados finished second in Group A with nine points, the same as Mexico. However, the Mexicans topped the group after winning all of their matches, while Barbados’ only defeat came against Mexico.

We will have highlights of the game in tomorrow’s sportscast. The team also returns home tomorrow morning.