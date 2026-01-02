Youth advocate urges proper parenting and structured youth involvement

A call has been made by one youth advocate for proper parenting, and for young people to become involved in a disciplined youth organisation.

It comes from president of the Barbados Youth Development Council, Caleb Brathwaite.

He believes that young people getting caught up in a life of crime is new to the Barbadian landscape, but this can be stemmed if there is proper guidance for them.

And Mr. Brathwaite has renewed his call for it to become mandatory for all school-aged children to join a structured youth organisation.