Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’s impact extends beyond business

Youth Enterprise Officer with the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, Cherry-Ann Jordan, says the programme’s impact extends beyond helping participants establish and grow businesses.

Speaking at the annual “Youth City Comes to SkyMall” – a culmination of National Youth Week – Ms Jordan says, over the years, the programme has provided valuable mentorship and support to entrepreneurs.

She says the skills and tools provided benefit participants, whether they ultimately choose entrepreneurship or traditional employment.

Ms Jordan also highlights the scheme’s efforts to take its programmes directly into communities.

She says this outreach is already producing results and is evidence of what may be achieved when opportunities and training are taken directly to the people.