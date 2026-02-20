Youth inheriting climate, economic crises from fossil fuel dependence

Climate change and rising fuel prices continue to affect small developing states.

Barbadian youth leader and climate advocate Ashley Lashley says young people in these states are inheriting both the climate and economic crises resulting from decades of fossil fuel dependence.

She says solutions must now match the reality and be backed by concrete implementation.

Ms. Lashley made the comments as she delivered the keynote address at the Youth Forum of the 1st Caribbean–EU Parliamentary Assembly, held in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

The Youth Forum convened under the theme, From Vision to Action: Empowering Youth for Climate Resilience, and was organised within the framework of the Samoa Agreement.