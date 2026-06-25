Youth recognised for leadership and community service

A number of young people have been recognised for their work in leadership and the community.

The recognition came during the Optimist Club Youth Appreciation Awards earlier this week at Courtyard by Marriott.

Chairperson of Optimist International Bridgetown, Stacia Bryan, says the event forms part of their annual Youth Appreciation Week.

This year, culture and the arts were added to the programme after school leaders selected awardees in the categories of academic excellence, arts and culture, community service and leadership, and academics and sports.

This year’s programme saw more than 150 nominees.