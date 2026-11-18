Youth summit highlights importance of financial literacy
A two-day Youth Financial Empowerment and Strategic Summit at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex is focusing on the importance of financial literacy among young people.
It brought together participants from eight secondary schools across Barbados.
In her welcome address, Chief Executive Officer of the Pinelands Creative Workshop, Sophia Greaves, encouraged students to actively engage in the summit by asking questions and seeking knowledge.
CBC’s Trevor Thorpe was there.