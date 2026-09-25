Youth urged to challenge the status quo and shape Barbados’ future

Young Barbadians are being encouraged to challenge the status quo, make their voices heard and actively participate in shaping the country’s future.

The call came during an event attended by young people at the Barbados Youth Parade at Kensington Oval this morning.

In his address, CARICOM Youth Ambassador Christopher Brathwaite stressed that every young person deserves a fair chance and the opportunity to help build the country, regardless of their background or circumstances.

He urged young people to question national leaders and hold them accountable for decisions affecting their generation.