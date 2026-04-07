The nation’s youth are being encouraged to “Think Before They Click”.

The initiative, led by the Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union, is aimed at young people aged 13 to 16, with a focus on navigating their digital lives safely.

Community Relations Officer, Stacy Mottley, says that with nearly everyone having access to a device, it is important that young users understand how to operate responsibly in the online environment.

The workshop runs from April 13th to April 17th at the Credit Union’s Belmont Road, St. Michael headquarters.