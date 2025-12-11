YWAM Turns to Film to Fight Gang Culture

A Christian-based organisation, Youth With A Mission (YWAM), is playing its part to help the island’s youth stay away from a life of crime and the gang culture through film.

That’s according to YWAM’s base leader in Barbados, Jack MacCall.

He says they have been asked to share the film Go Africa, based in Nigeria, on the transformation they were able to achieve through YWAM’s ministry to some of the youth there.

Mr. MacCall is inviting all youth 18 and over to come out and view the film on December 17th at the Globe Drive-In Cinema.