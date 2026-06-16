Zeemoney has closed its operations in Barbados.

The finance company, which operated from an office at Sheraton Centre, ceased operations earlier this month following a suspension by the Central Bank of Barbados under Section 50(1)(c) of the Financial Institutions Act, Cap. 324A.

After the suspension period ended, Zeemoney decided to wind up its operations in Barbados in accordance with Section 53 of the FIA.

The closure was confirmed by Central Bank Governor, Dr. The Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge.