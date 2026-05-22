ZeeMoney working with Central Bank to resume operations

ZeeMoney is collaborating with the Central Bank of Barbados as it seeks to resume operations within the local financial marketplace.

Earlier this month, the Central Bank suspended the fintech company’s operations under Section 50 (1) (c) of the Financial Institutions Act Cap 324A.

Deputy Governor Alwyn Jordan provided an update on the matter on the sidelines of the opening of the new Republic Bank branch at Coconut Walk.

The Deputy Governor explained that while the suspension does not prevent the company from accessing its offices, ZeeMoney is currently not permitted to offer services as a money transmission provider.