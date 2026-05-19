Automotive Art Motors ends partnership with MG Motors

Automotive Art Motors has officially ended its partnership with MG Motors, just over a year after announcing its appointment as the brand’s official dealership in Barbados.

The company confirmed the split, bringing an end to what had been presented in March 2025 as a major expansion for the dealership.

When contacted, Vice President Jeremy Foster said the move formed part of a broader strategic review by Automotive Art Motors.

Mr Foster did not disclose specific details surrounding the separation agreement, but maintained that the decision was amicable.

Automotive Art Motors officially introduced MG to the Barbadian market in March 2025, promoting the British-born, now Chinese-manufactured line of compact SUVs and electric vehicles as affordable alternatives in a growing regional market increasingly focused on fuel efficiency and electrification.

At the time, the announcement was viewed as a significant addition to the company’s lineup, with MG vehicles gaining popularity globally under parent company SAIC Motor.

Competition in the regional automotive sector has intensified over the past year, particularly among Chinese manufacturers seeking market share across Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

The company has not yet announced what brand, if any, will replace MG within its showroom lineup, which currently consists of BYD, BMW and MINI.