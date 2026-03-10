Barbados strengthening population planning through data

Barbados is strengthening how it plans for the future by placing better data and economic analysis at the centre of population policy.

The National Population Policy 2023–2040 supports the integration of economic and social valuation tools into national decision-making and population development strategies.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment, Jennifer Hunte, spoke about the issue at the opening of a regional workshop on population modelling and small-area population estimates at Hotel Indigo on Monday.

Trevor Thorpe reports.