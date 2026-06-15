Up to yesterday, smart payment app BimPay had processed approximately 12,000 transactions, with a total value of about $4 million, despite experiencing some teething issues.

That is according to a statement from the Central Bank of Barbados, which also advised that its technical team continues to work to resolve an issue affecting the delivery of email codes required by some Gmail users to complete the setup of their BimPay e-wallets.

Since its last update, the bank has implemented an interim solution, which has enabled the successful delivery of 1,500 registration codes by email as of today.

The bank notes that users who received their codes have been able to proceed with registration.

The Central Bank says it will continue to build on this progress while working towards a more comprehensive and permanent solution to ensure that all affected users can complete registration without prolonged delay.