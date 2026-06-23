The Barbados Trust Fund Limited (BTFL) has rolled out one of its most groundbreaking and innovative training programmes aimed at fostering the growth and success of local entrepreneurs.

The initiative, called the Targeted Opportunity Pipeline (TOP) Training Programme, is specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by local entrepreneurs by providing targeted support and resources, according to General Manager Jerry Amos.

He says the initiative includes practical training sessions, mentorship and access to various tools aimed at building business resilience, fostering innovation and creating sustainable growth opportunities.

Project Coordinator of the TOP Programme, Byron Gibson, says the initiative is designed to equip entrepreneurs with the essential skills and knowledge they need to thrive in both domestic and international markets.

Entrepreneurs interested in participating can learn more by registering for one of two online information sessions scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday, June 25, by emailing top@trustloansbb.com or visiting top.trustloansbb.com/participants.