Business forum aims to guide entrepreneurs

Concerns have been raised that too many entrepreneurs are being forced to make complex business decisions without guidance.

The issue was highlighted at the launch of Pathway to Profit, a business forum set for April 19 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Managing Director of Beju Media and Project Manager for the initiative, Ashley Philips-Kinch, said the event is designed to move beyond motivation and focus on practical business solutions.

Trevor Thorpe reports.