Business owner assesses damage after St James fire

A businessman is picking up the pieces after a house next door to his St James business went up in flames Sunday morning.

Following the fire at 2nd Avenue, Haynesville, which left two brothers homeless, owner of R.A. Bar and Gaming, Ricardo Arthur, said he has been counting his blessings despite having to deal with damage to his property.

He says that after receiving a call about the fire and arriving on the scene, fire officers had already opened the doors to the rented property and extinguished the flames.

Mr Arthur said that while he could not put a specific dollar value on the damage, he estimates it is in the thousands.

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