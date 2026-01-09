CBC Urges Businesses to Partner for Greater Brand Reach 

The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is encouraging more businesses to partner with the state media entity, pointing to what it describes as unmatched reach and value for money across multiple platforms.

Marketing Communications and Social Media Planner at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, Alicia Hinkson, says CBC continues to deliver strong returns for businesses seeking brand exposure.

Hinkson was speaking on Mornin’ Barbados, following the success of the CBC Christmas Tree Competition.

She also highlighted the Corporation’s ability to design customised marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes.