The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening women’s leadership and technical capacity in the Caribbean energy sector.

CDB Vice President, Corporate Services, Gillian Charles-Gollop, says women must not only participate in the transformation of the regional energy sector, but also help shape its direction and lead its implementation.

She was speaking at the recent Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) 2026 Women in Renewable Energy (WIRE) luncheon in Panama City.

Mrs Charles-Gollop challenged participants in the mentorship programme to consider one practical step they could take to create an opportunity for a woman in the energy sector.

She says it may be mentorship, an introduction, a project opportunity or ensuring that a capable woman has a seat at the table.

These “small actions”, she says, can make a profound difference in someone’s professional journey.