Central Bank Governor highlights economic strength
Barbados is entering the second half of the year from a position of strength.
That assessment came from Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Dr the Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge.
He said the economy continues to grow, inflation has remained contained, international reserves are strong, and debt levels have continued to decline.
Dr Greenidge made the comments while summarising the Bank’s review of the Barbados economy for the first half of the year.