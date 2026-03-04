“This is not a time for alarm, but a time for preparedness.”

That is the message from President of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Inniss, in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

He says Barbados is a small, dependent economy, and when disruption occurs in a region critical to global energy and shipping, the island feels the effects quickly.

Mr Inniss notes that oil remains Barbados’ primary concern, with shipping and logistics also posing potential challenges. He also offered advice to members of the business community.