Christmas Rush: Barbadians started holiday shopping later than usual

Barbadians started their holiday shopping later than usual this year, waiting until the final days before Christmas to hit the stores.

That observation from Paul Inniss, President of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Inniss told CBC News that sales were slow in early December, but that changed by mid-month.

The BCCI official also said that despite higher prices for imported goods, demand for traditional Christmas staples like pork and fish remained high.

Overall, he said, the late uptick in sales provided a welcome boost to retailers.