Consumer Protection Director: Shoppers Still Have Refund Rights
Director of consumer protection, Dava Leslie Ward, warns that these practices violate the Consumer Protection Act and strip consumers of their rights when goods are faulty.
Ward says the FTC has noticed a worrying rise in online businesses ignoring the law.
She reminded shoppers and sellers alike that Section 23 of the Act guarantees a repair, replacement, or refund for defective goods, and that these rules apply to
both online and physical stores.