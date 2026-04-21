Cool roof technology pilot launched to support farmers

The testing phase for innovative cool roof technology has commenced to benefit local farmers.

It involves a special white roof paint aimed at bringing relief to farmers and their livestock by improving environmental conditions.

The initiative is scheduled to roll out in June.

Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Harris Paints, Luke Ticknor, revealed to the Business Report that the project is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security and the Barbados Agricultural Society.

Trevor Thorpe reports.