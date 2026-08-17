Corporate Barbados is playing a central role in the upcoming “Family Fest Barbados 2026”, underscoring its commitment to community engagement and social development.

The update comes from Chairman and Founder of Family Fest Barbados, Cornelius Bartlett.

He shared insights as preparations intensify for the highly anticipated event, scheduled for September 5th.

Bartlett says while planning is still underway, the foundation being laid is crucial and promises to yield significant benefits over time.

CBC’s Trevor Thorpe reports.