Employers’ body outlines priorities ahead of national budget

With the presentation of the national budget just days away, the Barbados Employers’ Confederation (BEC) is urging Government to take decisive action on several key economic and labour issues.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Executive Director Sheena Mayers-Granville outlined priorities the organisation believes should be addressed as Barbados charts its economic path forward.

Among them is the modernisation of labour legislation to reflect the realities of today’s workplace.

The confederation also raised concerns about the minimum wage, stressing that any policy must be carefully balanced and guided by consultation.

Retirement and pension policy was another issue highlighted, with the BEC saying long-term planning is needed to ensure financial security for workers.