“Experience Enterprise 2026” was a dynamic and impactful five-week programme that brought together young aspiring entrepreneurs for a transformative journey.

That is the view of Camp Director Celia Collymore, as the curtain came down on this year’s annual collaborative exercise at the Sky Mall conference room over the weekend.

The programme, organised by the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) and supported by Republic Bank, provided participants with opportunities to develop their business skills, network with industry leaders and gain hands-on experience in enterprise management.

Over five intensive weeks, participants engaged in workshops, mentorship sessions and real-world business challenges designed to foster innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial thinking.

Ms Collymore says the success of “Experience Enterprise 2026” demonstrates the powerful impact structured support and practical learning can have on youth empowerment and economic development.

She says the collaboration between YES and Republic Bank played a crucial role in ensuring the programme’s reach and effectiveness, helping to prepare the next generation of business leaders for future success.