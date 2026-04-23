Firm strengthens cybersecurity landscape in Barbados
AW Global Consultancy Services Incorporated has strengthened cyberspace security in Barbados.
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alison Weekes, told the Business Report that the company exists to complement businesses and assist them in identifying risks in the marketplace.
She says Barbados remains an attractive location for investment, noting that the Financial Services Commission is closely monitoring market trends, while investment in the digital sector is expected to grow.