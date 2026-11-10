Fortress Funds remains optimistic despite mixed third quarter

Fortress Funds recorded a mixed third quarter, with gains in equity investments contributing to positive returns for the year so far, while bond prices experienced some uncharacteristic weakness.

Portfolio Manager Jabari Banfield says that, despite the combination of these and other factors, the team remains optimistic about the outlook for the Fortress portfolios and the funds’ returns.

The leading fund manager’s September 2026 quarterly report showed that higher interest rates affected the performance of the funds under its management.