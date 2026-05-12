Fully certified halal restaurant opens in St James

A fully certified halal restaurant has opened its doors in Barbados.

Kiro’s Cuisine, located in Husbands, St James, is the brainchild of entrepreneur Shakira Drakes.

She shared her journey with the Business Report, saying she started as a cashier and has benefited from strong all-round support from her family, friends and the Barbados Trust Fund Limited.

Miss Drakes says the restaurant was opened to coincide with her daughter’s birthday.

It is operated by a staff of three and is open every day except Sundays.