Government’s Job Start Plus has so far benefited 951 school leavers, with a new group of participants currently enrolled.

However, the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector says it is facing challenges securing enough business partners to provide the mandatory internships under the programme.

Programme Manager Erika Watson says that since Job Start Plus began, 410 trainees have been placed with employers.

Despite the challenges, Ms Watson says there are encouraging signs, noting that some businesses have been reaching out to the ministry requesting Job Start Plus trainees.