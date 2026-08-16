Kooyman Megastore has temporarily closed its doors.

The closure was confirmed by Marketing Officer Arlene Floro.

She told CBC News that Kooyman Megastore, which has been serving the community for six years, will be closed to undergo industrial cleaning and remediation work.

Floro, without disclosing the reason for the closure, says the store will reopen promptly once the remediation work is completed.

She assured customers that the temporary closure is a necessary step to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.