Minister of Agriculture and National Food Security, Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, is optimistic about Barbadian youth’s interest in agriculture, affirming the industry’s promising future.

The minister was touring the “Youth Farm 2026 Crop Production Open Day” at the ministry’s Graeme Hall office on Friday.

She revealed that more than 40 young people from schools and communities across the island participated in the eight-week programme, hosted in partnership with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, IICA.

She also announced that the ministry will shortly send participants to Europe for advanced agricultural training.

Trevor Thorpe reports.