More innovation in local cuisine is on the horizon for Taste of Barbados.

Head Chef of Cook Caribbean, Adrian Cumberbatch, has confirmed that contracts have been finalised with local chefs to participate in the on-sea event for the 2026-2027 tourism season.

The initiative, a collaboration between P&O Cruises and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., holds significant potential for the future of Barbados’ culinary offerings.

Chef Cumberbatch discussed the upcoming events for the Business Report with CBC’s Trevor Thorpe.