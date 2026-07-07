Mount Gay unveils first aged rum collection

Mount Gay Rum has showcased its first aged rum collection through a pairing dinner designed to highlight the flavours and craftsmanship behind the new range.

The event was held at the Royalton Vessence in Holetown, St James.

Global Brand Ambassador for Mount Gay, Romal Jones, took attendees on a historical storytelling journey while they sampled the 15-year-old and 25-year-old rums.

He highlighted the leading role Barbados continues to play in the industry, noting that excellence is a process that takes time.