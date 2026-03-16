No cost increase despite BiMPay delay

Despite the delay in the implementation of Barbados’ new digital payment system, BIM Pay, there will be no increase in costs.

That assurance came from Kevin Greenidge during a media briefing earlier today.

While declining to disclose the total cost of the project, he said the only change is the launch date, not the price tag.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Michelle Doyle, said the new start date of June 12 has been approved by stakeholders and the board of Barbados Automated Clearing House Services Incorporated.