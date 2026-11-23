By Hanna Ziady, John Towfighi, CNN

(CNN) — Nvidia shares soared 29% in premarket trading Monday after the company announced it reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and president, effective immediately.

The announcement turbocharged an already buoyant premarket session, with futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 surging 6.9%. Contracts tied to the S&P 500 and Dow gained 4.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

US stocks had already been poised for a sharp bounce back Monday, following a punishing tech stock sell-off driven by fears about the durability of the AI investment boom.

Some of the biggest premarket gainers were technology stocks that have been pummelled recently, with the AI cloud infrastructure company CoreWeave gaining 27%.

The rebound comes after a brutal downturn last week, during which all three major U.S. stock indexes recorded weekly losses of 8% or more. The S&P 500 ended the week with its seventh straight day of losses – its longest losing streak since February 2020. The Nasdaq, which plunged more than 5% Friday alone, is now sitting in the red for the year.

Stocks were already rising premarket before Huang was reinstated. That rebound looked to be in large part “mechanical,” said Jonas Goltermann, chief markets economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

“It was just such a big sell-off (last week) and got a bit overdone,” he told CNN, calling Monday’s moves a “dead cat bounce” – trader speak for a brief recovery in stocks before a downward trend resumes.

“This is no longer a routine selloff,” Goltermann added, pointing to the fact that the benchmark S&P 500 is now down more than 10% from its recent high on October 6. “It’s very unusual to see a 10% drawdown so quickly from an all-time high… another substantial selloff is quite likely on that basis.”

Markets have been roiled by growing investor doubt about how sustainable the AI boom is. Anthropic’s blockbuster IPO last week did little to quell investor concerns about potential regulation, sky-high company valuations and a slowdown in AI investment, particularly for data centers.

“What began in October as a textbook rotation out of tech from extended levels has morphed into a broader risk-off move amid a succession of negative catalysts,” Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note Monday.

They cited the Democratic “blue wave” in the US midterms; the troubles at Nvidia, a company crucial to the AI rollout; the wave of equity hitting stock markets as firms tied to AI go public; “and a cluster of seemingly concurrent tech outages that have raised wider concerns.”

Markets in Asia were mixed Monday, with South Korea’s Kospi ending 3.3% lower, dragged down by declines in chip giantsSamsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Financial regulators in South Korea and China have announced measures recently to support markets.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s biggest chipmaker, climbed 1.5%, helping lift an index of Taiwan’s 50 largest companies by 2.25%.

In Europe, markets were largely positive in late morning trading. Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker ASML was up more than 5%.

The-CNN-Wire

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