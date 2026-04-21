Off-grid solar systems providing major renewable energy boost

A major boost for renewable energy in Barbados, as off-grid solar systems enter the local market, offering new hope for homeowners and businesses.

A local company says the move provides reliable alternative power solutions, especially as demand grows for sustainable, cost-effective energy options.

During an outreach programme at Sky Mall, Managing Director of Dehavenroc Limited, Glenrick Rock, announced that the company is offering a five-kilowatt inverter set-up which can carry up to five five-kilowatt batteries, for a total of 25 kilowatts.

He said the systems are tailored for the Barbados market.

Mr Rock added that they leave nothing to chance when it comes to meeting customers’ needs.