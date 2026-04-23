Government and international investors are celebrating a major milestone in the construction of the Pendry Barbados resort.

Officials gathered on Wednesday morning for the topping-off ceremony, marking significant progress on the luxury West Coast development.

Founder, Chairman and CEO of Montage International, Alan Fuerstman, says the project will redefine luxury in Barbados.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says developers are not only seeking incentives, but are also giving back to the community. She disclosed that a fishing facility will be built as part of the project.