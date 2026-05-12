Science and business initiative hailed a success

Science and business in Barbados have a promising future.

Facilitators were impressed with the quality and expertise demonstrated by participants in the Science Meets Business initiative, organised by the Faculty of Science and Technology at the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies.

Dean of the faculty, Dr Jeanese Badenock, said the success of the initiative was the result of strong partnerships.

Planning coordinator Kendra Bynoe said working in groups provided support for participants, since there were many elements to attend to and manage.