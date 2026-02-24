Shipping cost surge sparks industry concern

The Barbados Consumer Empowerment Network and the Barbados Manufacturers’ Association say consumers and manufacturers are feeling the strain from what were intended to be seasonal shipping surcharges.

They argue that the peak season surcharge, originally introduced to cover holiday shipping spikes, has effectively become a near-permanent increase in freight costs. The surcharges now last up to five months and are quickly followed by general rate increases.

The organisations say this results in a continuous rise in costs affecting everyday essentials such as food, household items and building materials.

BMA Executive Director Shardae Boyce said manufacturers cannot absorb indefinite cost increases. She added that supporting local manufacturing is crucial to protecting jobs, boosting the economy and reducing dependence on imports.

The BCEN and BMA are calling for clear public explanations for extended surcharges, transparency from shipping lines on rate increases, engagement with regulators to assess the impact on consumers and businesses, and regional dialogue to address shipping costs for small island nations.

They also plan to engage the Fair Trading Commission, relevant Government ministries and Barbados Port Inc. to seek clarity on freight pricing practices.