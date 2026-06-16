SMEs to benefit from BimPay
Small and medium-sized enterprises stand to benefit from the introduction of BimPay.
Central Bank Governor, Dr. The Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge, says this innovative payment platform offers a fresh and efficient way for small and medium-sized enterprises to conduct transactions.
Deputy Director of Instant Payment Services, Colin Arthur, says BimPay is designed to facilitate not only the processing of payments, but also the smooth handling of cancellations when necessary.