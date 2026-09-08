TouchStar appoints new managing director

A strategic step and personal milestone in the TouchStar Group’s development.

That’s how Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Ramon Dummett described the appointment of Jamal Cobham as Managing Director.

He says the appointment aligns with the company’s increased focus on AI-native software platforms, civic and government technology, environmental and wellness intelligence, IT, robotics and other emerging deep-technology solutions.

The group’s strategy aims to develop technology and intellectual property from Barbados for deployment and adaptation in international markets, while fostering knowledge transfer between its Barbadian teams and growing international operations.

The company official called it an important milestone in the Barbadian technology company’s evolution from an emerging technology startup into a growing international technology group, while maintaining Barbados as the headquarters and operational foundation of the group.

TouchStar has established operations in South Carolina and is preparing to open its African operations in January. It is also finalising an operational presence in Guyana.