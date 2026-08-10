Young aspiring Barbadian filmmakers have spent the past few weeks learning about the filmmaking process while getting the opportunity to engage with seasoned professionals.

The National Cultural Foundation partnered with the Barbados Film and Television Association, Board House Productions and Digital Shark Inc. to host three filmmaking camps.

Participants were exposed to filmmaking techniques using mobile phones, traditional cameras and artificial intelligence.

Senior Business Development Officer Andre Hoyte said the inaugural project was such a success that he will be lobbying for it to be hosted again next year.

Mr Hoyte was delivering remarks during the Summer Filmmaking Screening Showcase.