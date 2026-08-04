Farmer Nathan Crichlow of PEG Farm and Nature Reserve delivered an inspiring message to young participants during the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’s Camp Enterprise Experience 2026 tour at PEG Farm and Nature Reserve, Easy Hall, St Joseph, over the weekend.

He said agriculture presents significant opportunities for financial success, underscoring that there is indeed money to be made in this vital sector.

On tonight’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme Business Report, officials take a closer look at agriculture in particular and business in general.