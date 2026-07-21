Youth urged to create and innovate

Young Barbadians are being encouraged to create innovative solutions and turn their ideas into reality.

The call came from Marketing Officer at Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited, Sharon Howell, during the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’s Camp Experience Enterprise 2026 at Springer Memorial School.

Describing the initiative as a major investment in the country’s young people, Ms Howell reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting youth entrepreneurship.

Trevor Thorpe reports.